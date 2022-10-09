Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Downgraded by OTR Global

OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.65.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.03.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 56,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after acquiring an additional 83,378 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 5,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 58,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

