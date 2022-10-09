Cheesus Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $0.02 (CHEESUS)

Cheesus (CHEESUS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Cheesus has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Cheesus has a total market cap of $0.02 and $13,796.00 worth of Cheesus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheesus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cheesus

Cheesus’ launch date was January 19th, 2022. Cheesus’ total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25 tokens. Cheesus’ official Twitter account is @cheesusdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cheesus’ official website is cheesus.ai.

Buying and Selling Cheesus

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheesus (CHEESUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheesus has a current supply of 130,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cheesus is 0.00076213 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheesus.ai.”

