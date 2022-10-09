Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,625 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 930,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,293,000 after purchasing an additional 158,343 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 45.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 734,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 229,326 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CQP. Evercore ISI raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

CQP stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.11. 189,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,104. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.68%.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

