CHHIPSCOIN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,642.00 (CHH)

CHHIPSCOIN (CHH) traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. CHHIPSCOIN has a total market capitalization of $10,450.40 and $9,642.00 worth of CHHIPSCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHHIPSCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CHHIPSCOIN has traded 170.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CHHIPSCOIN Profile

CHHIPSCOIN was first traded on April 18th, 2022. CHHIPSCOIN’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. CHHIPSCOIN’s official Twitter account is @chhipscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CHHIPSCOIN is www.chhipscoin.io.

Buying and Selling CHHIPSCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “CHHIPSCOIN (CHH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. CHHIPSCOIN has a current supply of 20,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CHHIPSCOIN is 0.00057175 USD and is up 18.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $429.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chhipscoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHHIPSCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHHIPSCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHHIPSCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

