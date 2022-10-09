Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHD. Truist Financial cut shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.93.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.5 %

CHD opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

