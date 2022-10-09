Cindrum Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (CIND)

Cindrum (CIND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Cindrum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cindrum has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Cindrum has a total market capitalization of $33,739.34 and $48,166.00 worth of Cindrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cindrum Profile

Cindrum launched on May 11th, 2021. Cindrum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,867,161 tokens. Cindrum’s official Twitter account is @cindrumofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cindrum’s official message board is cindrumofficial.medium.com. Cindrum’s official website is www.cindrum.com.

Buying and Selling Cindrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Cindrum (CIND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cindrum has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Cindrum is 0.00112858 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $5,452.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cindrum.com/.”

