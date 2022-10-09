Citigroup Lowers Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target to $9.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGHT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 16.73 and a quick ratio of 16.38.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.22 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 36.39% and a negative net margin of 133.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,706,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $4,961,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $6,517,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

