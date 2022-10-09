Citigroup Raises Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $80.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Stock Performance

HAE stock opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.67. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

Insider Activity

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,916.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,136,616 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 317,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after buying an additional 33,266 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.