Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $904,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,964,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 48,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 30,661 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of EEM traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.65. 35,957,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,240,012. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

