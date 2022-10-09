Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of IYW traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,168. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.06.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

