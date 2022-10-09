Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $9.60 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,748 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 360,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,038,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $10.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.10. The stock had a trading volume of 71,354,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,181,792. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $267.10 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.54.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

