Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 496.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,606 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,413,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,259 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,196,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,827,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after purchasing an additional 604,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,403. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33.

