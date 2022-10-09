Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,016 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after acquiring an additional 875,456 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,799,000 after acquiring an additional 826,985 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after acquiring an additional 361,610 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after acquiring an additional 351,376 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.34. 3,106,425 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.69. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.