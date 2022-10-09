Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 10,105 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 526,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,801. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $48.30.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

