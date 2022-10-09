Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 979 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $48.56. 630,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,113. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $66.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37.

