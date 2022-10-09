CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Acquires £298.32 in Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider David Fineberg bought 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £298.32 ($360.46).

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 5th, David Fineberg bought 136 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £297.84 ($359.88).

On Friday, August 12th, David Fineberg bought 675 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £1,734.75 ($2,096.12).

On Friday, August 5th, David Fineberg purchased 122 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 246 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £300.12 ($362.64).

CMC Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CMCX opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.72) on Friday. CMC Markets plc has a 12 month low of GBX 205 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 323.50 ($3.91). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 233.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 264.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £633.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CMC Markets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

