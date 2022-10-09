Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $7.35-$7.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLM. Cowen increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.13. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson bought 500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

