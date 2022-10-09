Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 454.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 330,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 59.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 526,393 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth about $87,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 613,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

