ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Upgraded to Buy at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $118.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

