Contrasting WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) & AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX)

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) and AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares WillScot Mobile Mini and AmeraMex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WillScot Mobile Mini 12.38% 13.53% 4.48% AmeraMex International 7.33% 50.23% 12.70%

Volatility & Risk

WillScot Mobile Mini has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeraMex International has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WillScot Mobile Mini 0 0 7 0 3.00 AmeraMex International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for WillScot Mobile Mini and AmeraMex International, as reported by MarketBeat.

WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus price target of $47.43, indicating a potential upside of 11.20%. Given WillScot Mobile Mini’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe WillScot Mobile Mini is more favorable than AmeraMex International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of WillScot Mobile Mini shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of WillScot Mobile Mini shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.4% of AmeraMex International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WillScot Mobile Mini and AmeraMex International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WillScot Mobile Mini $1.89 billion 5.01 $160.14 million $1.12 38.08 AmeraMex International $24.72 million 0.20 $1.63 million N/A N/A

WillScot Mobile Mini has higher revenue and earnings than AmeraMex International.

Summary

WillScot Mobile Mini beats AmeraMex International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 390,000 total units, which included 162,000 modular space units; 213,000 portable storage units; 13,000 tank and pump units; and other value-added products. The company offers its solutions primarily under the WillScot and Mobile Mini brands. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc. sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Chico, California.

