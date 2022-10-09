Cowboy Snake (COWS) Trading 28.2% Lower This Week

Cowboy Snake (COWS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Cowboy Snake has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. Cowboy Snake has a market capitalization of $54,008.15 and approximately $22,152.00 worth of Cowboy Snake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cowboy Snake token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cowboy Snake Profile

Cowboy Snake’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Cowboy Snake’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,875,000 tokens. The official message board for Cowboy Snake is medium.com/@cowboysnake. Cowboy Snake’s official website is cowboysnake.com. Cowboy Snake’s official Twitter account is @cowboysnake and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cowboy Snake Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cowboy Snake (COWS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cowboy Snake has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cowboy Snake is 0.00245044 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cowboysnake.com/.”

