CraneMiners.co (CRANE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6,602.72

CraneMiners.co (CRANE) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, CraneMiners.co has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CraneMiners.co token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. CraneMiners.co has a total market cap of $6,602.72 and $151,660.00 worth of CraneMiners.co was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CraneMiners.co Profile

CraneMiners.co’s launch date was May 28th, 2022. CraneMiners.co’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CraneMiners.co’s official website is craneminersnft.com. CraneMiners.co’s official Twitter account is @craneminers.

Buying and Selling CraneMiners.co

According to CryptoCompare, “CraneMiners.co (CRANE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CraneMiners.co has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CraneMiners.co is 0.00129786 USD and is down -6.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $162.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://craneminersnft.com/.”

