Critical Survey: Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE)

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultrapar Participações and Excelerate Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultrapar Participações $22.02 billion 0.15 $157.59 million $0.28 8.57 Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ultrapar Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Excelerate Energy.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Ultrapar Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Excelerate Energy pays an annual dividend of 0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ultrapar Participações pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ultrapar Participações and Excelerate Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultrapar Participações 0 3 1 0 2.25 Excelerate Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83

Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus price target of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Excelerate Energy has a consensus price target of 31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.22%. Given Ultrapar Participações’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ultrapar Participações is more favorable than Excelerate Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Ultrapar Participações shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ultrapar Participações shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ultrapar Participações and Excelerate Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultrapar Participações 1.23% 11.11% 3.18% Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ultrapar Participações beats Excelerate Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultrapar Participações



Ultrapar Participações S.A. engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil. The company's Fuel Distribution segment distributes and markets gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; operates convenience stores; and offers lubricant-changing and automotive specialized services. The company's Storage segment operates liquid bulk terminals primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 7,104 Ipiranga service stations and 1,841 AmPm convenience stores; 1,149 Jet Oil franchises; 4 distribution centers; and 7 Ultracargo terminals with storage capacity of 983 thousand cubic meters. It also operates Abastece Aí, a digital payments app; and offers Km de Vantagens, a loyalty program. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Excelerate Energy



Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, LLC acts as general partner of the company. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

