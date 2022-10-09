Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has $36.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $753.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.23% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO John Anthony Martins purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,464.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $1,245,456.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,891.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Anthony Martins acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,256 shares of company stock worth $3,404,694. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth $23,822,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,272 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,759,000 after purchasing an additional 275,510 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,022,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 176,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 422.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 208,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 168,223 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

