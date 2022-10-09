CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stephens started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.71.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $171.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.47 and a 200 day moving average of $183.82. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.17 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8,570.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 269.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

