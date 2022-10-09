Crust Shadow (CSM) Price Reaches $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Crust Shadow token can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $619,654.71 and approximately $17,884.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,408.88 or 0.99989660 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003488 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00043074 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022372 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2021. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @crustnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crust Shadow is crust.network.

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

