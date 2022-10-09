Csenge Advisory Group Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 682.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,163 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $43.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.