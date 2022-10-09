Csenge Advisory Group Has $16.70 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,747 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.26% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $16,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,351,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 526,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 57,813 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $409,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 41,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $20.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86.

