Csenge Advisory Group Has $3.27 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Southern by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southern by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 13,012.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Shares of SO stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

