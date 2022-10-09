Csenge Advisory Group Has $3.77 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after acquiring an additional 385,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

VOO opened at $333.33 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $328.12 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

