Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,072 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,518 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 805,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,711,000 after buying an additional 210,988 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,147,000. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,538,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $65.15 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.89.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

