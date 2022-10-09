Csenge Advisory Group Sells 173 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $216.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.04. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

