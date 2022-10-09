CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Cut by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 46.1% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 39,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2,260.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 711,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,897,000 after purchasing an additional 681,051 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 45.2% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.1% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 10.5 %

CVS Health stock traded down $10.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,715,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,513. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.57. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $82.20 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $115.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

