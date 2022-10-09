CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.64% of CyberArk Software worth $33,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CyberArk Software by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.19.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.57.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

