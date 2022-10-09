Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 11,499 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF traded down $5.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.08. 264,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,656. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.74. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.22 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

