Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 117,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 51,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 208,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after buying an additional 42,129 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 34,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $8,411,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.59. 3,223,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,453. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average is $74.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

