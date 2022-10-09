Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,128 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $836,000. Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 288,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

VLUE traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.19. 583,126 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.91.

