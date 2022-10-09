Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $9.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.33. 5,168,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,876. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $328.12 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.