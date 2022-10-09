Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $5.84 on Friday, reaching $200.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,628. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $197.03 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.55 and its 200-day moving average is $223.30.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

