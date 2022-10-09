Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New $784,000 Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $70.46. The stock had a trading volume of 150,674 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $74.02. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.
