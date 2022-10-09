Cypress Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL remained flat at $99.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 769,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,778. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.85. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $100.09.

