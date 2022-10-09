Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Danaher by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Danaher by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Down 3.4 %

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.33.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $9.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.26. The company has a market capitalization of $195.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

