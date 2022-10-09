DAOLand (DLD) Price Down 28.2% This Week

DAOLand (DLD) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. DAOLand has a total market cap of $5,287.15 and approximately $34,237.00 worth of DAOLand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOLand has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOLand token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DAOLand

DAOLand was first traded on December 8th, 2021. DAOLand’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 tokens. DAOLand’s official Twitter account is @daoland_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAOLand is blog.daoland.io. The official website for DAOLand is daoland.io. The Reddit community for DAOLand is https://reddit.com/r/daoland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DAOLand Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOLand (DLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DAOLand has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DAOLand is 0.00211474 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://daoland.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOLand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOLand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOLand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

