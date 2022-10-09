Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Amundi raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 447,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 52,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

