Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target Lowered to €10.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DVDCF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.69) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.06) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.20 ($12.45) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.03.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.