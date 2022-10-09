Decentral Games (DG) Achieves Market Cap of $28.10 Million

Decentral Games (DG) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $28.10 million and $587,835.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games token can now be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003225 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00069026 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10552437 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010254 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Decentral Games Token Profile

Decentral Games launched on December 1st, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 571,565,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,779,576 tokens. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games. Decentral Games’ official message board is decentral.games/blog. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decentral Games Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games (DG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Decentral Games has a current supply of 571,565,975.6075765 with 570,779,575.6070021 in circulation. The last known price of Decentral Games is 0.0490836 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $572,709.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://decentral.games.”

