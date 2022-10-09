DeFiChain Price Tops $0.67 (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00003439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a market cap of $341.48 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003227 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068974 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10544476 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010224 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain’s genesis date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiChain (DFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. DeFiChain has a current supply of 784,881,510.3564407 with 510,738,160.85252774 in circulation. The last known price of DeFiChain is 0.64911943 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,016,128.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defichain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.