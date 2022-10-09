DefiCliq (CLIQ) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $90,721.95

DefiCliq (CLIQ) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One DefiCliq token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DefiCliq has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. DefiCliq has a market capitalization of $90,721.95 and approximately $34,526.00 worth of DefiCliq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DefiCliq Profile

DefiCliq’s genesis date was November 11th, 2020. DefiCliq’s total supply is 891,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,010,657 tokens. DefiCliq’s official Twitter account is @deficliq and its Facebook page is accessible here. DefiCliq’s official website is www.deficliq.com. DefiCliq’s official message board is deficliq.medium.com.

DefiCliq Token Trading

