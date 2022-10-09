Delta (DELTA) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Delta (DELTA) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Delta token can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Delta has a market cap of $21.42 million and $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Delta has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,428.77 or 0.99993613 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003464 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00044376 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063849 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022366 BTC.

Delta Token Profile

Delta (DELTA) is a token. It launched on March 28th, 2021. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,017,077 tokens. Delta’s official Twitter account is @delta_token. Delta’s official website is delta.financial. The official message board for Delta is medium.com/delta-financial.

Buying and Selling Delta

According to CryptoCompare, “Delta (DELTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Delta has a current supply of 45,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Delta is 0.92538711 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $63.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://delta.financial/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

