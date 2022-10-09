Detalus Advisors LLC Buys 956 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFF. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,064,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,062,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,956. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

